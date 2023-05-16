Calmer days ahead after severe storms

Happy Tuesday! It has been an active afternoon with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings along a few tornado warnings. These storms brought in heavy rain, some areas getting over an inch of rain. Our far east and southeastern counties will continue to see rain and storms throughout the early evening, receiving strong winds, large hail and heavy rain at times. Be sure to stay weather aware through the early evening. The rest of the night looks calm and cool. A cold front pushes in tonight, keeping us in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon, but we will get to enjoy some clear skies and dry conditions.

More rain and storm chances move in Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves through Central Kentucky. Enjoy the calm conditions for the next few days.