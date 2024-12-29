Calmer final two days of the year

Our Sunday ended up being quite eventful with a lot of wind and rain across the state. Strong gusts up to 50 mph were measured in our area, but the highest gust was measured in Lexington at the airport...58 mph! That was enough to send some holiday decorations down the street. The wind will be wrapping up this evening and tonight, but we could still see a gust or two up around 25-30 mph. Enjoy a more quiet Monday as we will see many clouds and cooler temperatures, but stay mostly dry. Tuesday will bring back a shot at rain and even another thunderstorm. The temperature trend will keep in the 50s until the year's end, then we hit the 30s and remain there for a stretch. It is looking very cold on into the first full week of January!