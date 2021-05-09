Calmer, Nicer Week Ahead

It hasn't been the best of Mother's Days or weekend days here in the Bluegrass with several rain showers, some thunder and very strong winds. We will still fight off more rain and storms through the rest of the evening before we dry out and calm down some overnight. The Marginal Risk remains and the main threat with any stronger storm will be damaging wind. We have already had some gusts pushing up over 40 mph today and the strongest gust in the state occurred in Carlisle at 58 mph! The winds will calm down after midnight once the cold front has passed.

The rain threat will end as well and we will turn dry for the start of a new work week. The bad news is that we will hold onto these unseasonable cool temperatures. Mostly the low 60s are expected through the first 4 days of this week, but warmer air is in sight. Spring looks to make a comeback late in the week as we warm back up into the low 70s by next weekend. We will see some sunshine especially early in the week followed by a few extra clouds later on and some slight rain chances by Saturday. Overall, it won't be a bad weather week coming up.