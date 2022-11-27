Calmer weather for Monday

Wind gusts were strong today with the passing of the cold front, and temperatures will soon fall into tonight. Highest wind gusts were recorded here in Lexington at the Bluegrass Airport at 50 mph. Other KY Mesonet sites across the state came in anywhere from 35 to 45 mph. Not only did we get the forecast wind, but rain too. Some totals were up to over half an inch and that fell in the places that needed it most like central and western KY.

Now that we are in the final hours of our holiday weekend, we will quiet down and cool down. Monday will begin breezy still, but winds will continue to die down through the day. Monday will also be cloudy and cool. The temperature trend this week will be all over the place so have all types of clothing ready. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day at 62 degrees and Thursday the sunniest, but also coolest at 40 degrees. A storm system will bring more rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms for Tuesday night and Wednesday. There are still no snow chances in the next 8 days.