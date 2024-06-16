Chance for needed rain on Monday

Our weekend has been a sizzling one as today high temperatures pushed well into the 90s and we have many more days of this heat yet to go. Monday will be the one shot at some needed rain that we will see. The day should start sunny then look for convection to build quickly leading to some scattered pop ups. Both heavy rain and lightning are a good possibility but the rain will be hit and miss so if you see some, consider yourself lucky.

As we move on through the rest of the work week, rain chances will remain low and temperatures will remain high. Records should not be in jeopardy except for Friday when we could hit the mid to upper 90s. Summer officially begins on Thursday and we will sit in the mid 90s, too. Eventually this huge ridge of high pressure will begin to break down and the 80s show up at the end of the 8 day forecast. Please have a plan to stay safe in the heat.