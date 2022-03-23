Chance of severe storms through evening

Things got a bit active for a time this afternoon. A Tornado Watch is in effect through the evening for our far eastern counties (Rowan and Morgan east). A Watch means that conditions are favorable or a tornado is possible within thunderstorms, but the danger is not immediate. Do keep an eye on the weather through this evening. Storms can still hold the threat for strong wind gusts up to or over 60 mph, torrential rain and even hail.

Eventually, the threat will subside and we will see calmer weather for overnight and into our Thursday. A few showers are possible after the passage of the cold front, but storms won't be an issue tomorrow or Friday. The cold front is, however, sending us another blast of colder air just in time for the weekend. Temperatures reached the low and mid 70s across the state today, but we will see a decent drop toward the mid 50s for Thursday and the upper 40s on Friday.

Chilly air will settle in for the weekend with a few light rain or even snow shower chances for Saturday. Though we are into spring, some winter chill still wants to make its presence known. That won't last long as we'll warm back into the 50s and 60s for next week with rain showers possible mid week.