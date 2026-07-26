Chances for storms return

The cloud game has been pretty strong today, but we have remained dry. As we move into tonight, we have a chance to pick up some heavy rain and storms, but many will stick just west of us. Any storm we see is likely to hold some strong to damaging winds. These convective complexes will send off more waves of rain and storms for both Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday being the better chance for our area. Central and northern KY will be under a slight risk for severe storms Monday. Rain totals could reach the half to one and a half inches by the end of Tuesday. The heavies likely falling east of Lexington. We will stay warm and humid until midweek when we fall back to the mid 80s and humidity levels come down some. It is looking like late week brings more sun, too.