Chances for storms rise a bit today

It's a mostly quiet start to our weekend this morning, but stray thundershowers are around. Today is not an all-day rain, but some of those showers will be heavy. Any thunderstorm we have has the potential for dumping heavy rain plus holding isolated strong wind gusts. A slight risk for severe storms sits around and just north of I-64 today, the rest of us are under a marginal risk. A cold front will pass through tonight bringing the chance for scattered thunderstorms, too. Temperatures will press into the upper 80s both weekend days. Sunday will be a little calmer, but we still have a rain chance for the afternoon. Next week we have drier-looking days. The temperature trend is also slightly cooler (mid 80s). Late July is also trending slightly cooler than normal.