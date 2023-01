Happy Saturday! It is starting to feel like January today with temps in low 40s and partly cloudy skies! We will stay dry today and see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon. Tomorrow, we see some changes. Overnight into Sunday we dip back into the low 30s with rain. We may see a bit of a wintry mix with some snow throughout our Sunday morning, but most will probably just see a chilly rain. We stay in the 30s and 40s this week with more rain and even some snow chances!

Have a great weekend!