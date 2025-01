Happy Saturday! The last of the winter storm moved through late last night and we are waking up with a few more inches of snow. Our northern counties receiving 1.5"-3", our southern areas getting closer to 4"-5" in some areas. We stay cold today in the upper 20s with cloudy skies. Overnight, clouds move out and temperatures plummet to the teens. Tomorrow, the sunshine returns and we warm up to above freezing for many! Next week, the cold returns.

Have a great weekend!