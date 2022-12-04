Chilly and Dry Sunday

Happy Sunday! We are waking up chilly in the Bluegrass with temperatures in the 20s! We will warm up through the day, but only to the mid 40s. Sunshine and a bit of cloud cover throughout the day but we are staying dry until Monday. A stationary boundary will be moving in Monday evening which will keep rain chances in the forecast pretty much all week long and into next weekend. We may see a few inches of rain over the next few days with these systems with temperatures ranging from the 40s-50s.

Have a great day!