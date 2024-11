Happy Saturday! We start off a little gloomy with overcast skies and light showers. Later this afternoon the sun returns and we warm to the upper 40s. Sunday will be much sunnier and warmer, highs reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon. A few systems move in next week, creating an unsettled pattern, bringing in some rain chances. We get chillier throughout the week, falling to the mid 40s by Thanksgiving.

Have a great weekend!