Chilly and quiet Sunday

Happy Sunday! The day will be much quieter and much cooler than Saturday. Clouds stick around for the first half of the day before some sunshine returns this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 40s today. We stay dry through Monday with temperatures in the low 40s. A low pressure system is sliding north on Monday night, carrying a lot of moisture. Depending on where that low ends up will determine whether you see snow, wintry mix or rain. This system looks to be moving in late on Monday and early Tuesday.

Have a great day!

