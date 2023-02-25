Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Chilly and rainy start to Saturday

Warmer temperatures move in Sunday
High Temps
StormTracker
High Temps
Rain Chances
Severe Risk
Posted at 8:56 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 08:56:36-05

Happy Saturday! We started off on the soggy side with on and off rain throughout the morning. Once we get into the afternoon we will dry out and even start to see some sunshine. We will warm up to the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon with a clear evening ahead. We will warm up a little bit more on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Our next push of rain and storms will be on Monday with warm temperatures reaching the low 70s. Some of these storms could be severe so we will keep a close on these systems. The beginning of March and meteorological Spring will bring some nice and warm temperatures with sunshine.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community