Chilly and rainy start to Saturday

Happy Saturday! We started off on the soggy side with on and off rain throughout the morning. Once we get into the afternoon we will dry out and even start to see some sunshine. We will warm up to the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon with a clear evening ahead. We will warm up a little bit more on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Our next push of rain and storms will be on Monday with warm temperatures reaching the low 70s. Some of these storms could be severe so we will keep a close on these systems. The beginning of March and meteorological Spring will bring some nice and warm temperatures with sunshine.

Have a great weekend!

