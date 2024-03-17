Chilly beginning of work week

The sun has been shining for two days and that has made it look very nice, though there has been a chill in the air. Tonight, temperatures should fall to and below freezing making for a hard freeze to wake up to on Monday. Eventually, we will warm to the low 40s, but still feel like the 30s through much of the day due to wind. A bit warmer air will move in for Tuesday as we get back to the low 50s but we won't warm toward 60 degrees until Wednesday. Dry weather will continue most of the week, until Friday, and even then it is a small chance for showers. Even most of next weekend looks dry.