Chilly beginning to work week

After a gloomy, gray day, we have some nicer weather inbound for a brand new work week, but it will take a while for the sun and warmer temperatures to come back in. Lows tonight should drop to the mid 40s making for a cold start to Monday, but later in the day we will warm only to the mid to upper 50s. Light rain showers are likely overnight and into early Monday, then drizzle off and on is expected for much of the daytime. Tuesday will bring back some sun and highs in the low 60s then we head up toward 70 degrees again by mid week. Wednesday does look to be the nicest day with the most sun. Thursday and Friday will shift back to more clouds and eventually more rain, which we still need. Rain totals in the next 7 days are still not impressive but spots could get another half to three quarters of an inch.