Chilly but Dry Saturday Ahead

Happy Saturday! We are in for a lucky day for the St. Patrick's Festival in Lexington! It will be chilly throughout the morning but the sun will come out for a bit for the early afternoon. We will climb to the highs 40s today with mostly dry conditions. This evening, moisture moves due to a low pressure system pushing throughout the Bluegrass. Widespread rain is possible overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain will linger on and off throughout Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low/mid 40s.

Don't forget to turn those clocks ahead an hour tonight at 2 am!

Have a great weekend!