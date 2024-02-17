Chilly but dry weekend ahead

Watch Now
Happy Saturday! We wake up in a winter wonderland with much of Central Kentucky blanketed in a light layer of snow! Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination as roads may be a bit slick. Clouds stick around for most of the morning but we have sunshine returning by this afternoon. Highs will be chilly, only reaching the low/mid 30s. We stay dry throughout the weekend and highs will warm up a bit more on Sunday, reaching the low/mid 40s. Warmer weather is in store for the work week.

Have a great weekend!

