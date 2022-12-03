Chilly First Weekend of December

Happy Saturday! Most are waking up with light rain and mid 50s ahead of an approaching cold front. As the front moves through this morning, we will cool to the mid 40s and have to battle with some high winds this afternoon. Be sure to grab the jacket today! The cold sticks around on Sunday but we will remain dry and even see some sunshine. We will stay in the mid 40s/low 50s both Sunday and Monday with models indicating rain chances almost every single day next week. Temperatures will be ranging between the mid 40s through mid 50s throughout the week.

Have a great weekend!

