Chilly Mornings this Weekend

Happy Saturday! This morning is a cold one and we will see another cold morning for our Sunday as well! A Frost Advisory is in place until 10am but the good news is we will warm up to the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine to help keep us a bit warm if you're headed out to Keeneland today. As we approach UK kick-off at 7:30 tonight, you may want to grab the jacket! We will cool to the low 50s and upper 40s this evening!

Tomorrow morning, get ready for temperatures in the low 30s, but we will climb to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Another warm up is on the way later this week and even some rain!

Have a great weekend!