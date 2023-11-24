Chilly shopping day

After a lovely Thanksgiving Day, we have a few clouds around this morning which is holding our temperatures up a little for some. Still, it's a chilly start to the day if you're planning on doing some shopping early. We will warm up to around 50 degrees, but that's not until 4 pm or so. We will also see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Dry weather will continue through the weekend, including game day in Louisville tomorrow, then we have rain moving in on Sunday. Most of the rain will be on the light side and there's a small chance for a few snowflakes mixing in at the wrap of the weather system. That cold front will send our temperatures falling into next week. A few days, we won't make it above the mid 40s and we're back to dry weather.