Chilly St. Patrick's Day

Our active weekend is wrapping up on a more chilly note as the cold front has pushed through and cleared the rain out. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low/mid 30s as we begin to fully dry. A very stray sprinkle tonight can't be ruled out. Monday will begin cold with some clouds, but plenty of sun will move in beyond late morning. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the low 50s, unfortunately. More of a spring feel will come back for Tuesday and Wednesday (highs in low 70s). Another windy system will arrive mid week, but this one will hold much less moisture. Vernal Equinox is Thursday, but it will bring a more winter feel with temperatures tanking to the 40s!