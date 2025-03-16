Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Chilly St. Patrick's Day

But we get a lot of sun back soon
476499704_618522374431492_5139748415947874547_n.jpg
wlex
476499704_618522374431492_5139748415947874547_n.jpg
476492349_2687908708068203_5981195262175815408_n.jpg
Posted

Our active weekend is wrapping up on a more chilly note as the cold front has pushed through and cleared the rain out. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low/mid 30s as we begin to fully dry. A very stray sprinkle tonight can't be ruled out. Monday will begin cold with some clouds, but plenty of sun will move in beyond late morning. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the low 50s, unfortunately. More of a spring feel will come back for Tuesday and Wednesday (highs in low 70s). Another windy system will arrive mid week, but this one will hold much less moisture. Vernal Equinox is Thursday, but it will bring a more winter feel with temperatures tanking to the 40s!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18