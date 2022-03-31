Chilly start to April

This Thursday has been a little less active than this time yesterday, but still active enough to say that the month of March is leaving like a lion. It came in very calm just like a lamb. Looking ahead to what is coming up as we move closer to the weekend, we have some leftover rain showers possible tonight. Temperatures will drop down close to the freezing mark so it is highly possible we see a stray snow flurry or shower mixing in with the rain by dawn. The start of April (Friday) will stay raw, gray and chilly with high temperatures only around 50 degrees which will keep us around 10 degrees cooler than normal, but we will stay mostly dry. Winds will continue to calm down as well.

The weekend ahead won't be a lot better, but we will warm back to the mid and upper 50s with Sunday looking to be the better of the two days as it will hold more sunshine. There is also a small chance of a rain shower on Saturday. Next week, the spring-like warmth moves in again with more chances for rain and thunder but high temperatures returning to near or above normal...in the mid 60s.