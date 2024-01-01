Chilly start to the New Year

Happy New Year! A cloudy and cold start to 2024 with light flurries possible this evening. When we wake up on Tuesday we will be in mid/upper 20s but with some clear skies! The sunshine continues into the afternoon with highs reaching the low 40s. We stay mostly quiet and dry throughout the week with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s/low 40s. Some of our southern counties may receive some light rain/snow on Wednesday thanks to a low pressure system. More rain chances move in for the weekend.

Have a great day!