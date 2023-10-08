Chilly Sunday afternoon

Starting our Sunday off on the chilly side of things! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 am this morning with temperatures only in the upper 30s and low 40s. We warm up a bit this afternoon but still only reach the low 60s as our highs, close to 10 degrees below normal. Sunshine will stick around throughout the day again with a few isolated rain chances possible into our Monday morning. We slowly warm up to the mid 60s/70s by the middle of the work week with more rain chances for the weekend.

Have a great day!