Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Chilly Sunday afternoon

Below average temperatures today
Frost advisory
Stormtracker
Frost advisory
3 day forecast
Rain chances
Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 06:46:57-04

Starting our Sunday off on the chilly side of things! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 am this morning with temperatures only in the upper 30s and low 40s. We warm up a bit this afternoon but still only reach the low 60s as our highs, close to 10 degrees below normal. Sunshine will stick around throughout the day again with a few isolated rain chances possible into our Monday morning. We slowly warm up to the mid 60s/70s by the middle of the work week with more rain chances for the weekend.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18