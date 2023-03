It has been a chilly and windy afternoon and we are getting even colder for our Sunday! Tomorrow morning, we could be waking up in the teens! Make sure you bundle up if you're heading out early. The afternoon will be full of sunshine and mostly clear skies with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s. The majority of the work week will remain dry and we will slowly warm up to the 70s by the end of the week. But, rain and storm chances ramp up with the warmer temps and moisture.

Have a great evening!