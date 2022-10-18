Chilly Temperatures Stick Around

A cold Tuesday indeed! Ours highs this afternoon only reaching the mid/upper 40s, close to 20 degrees below average! Another cold evening and morning are on the horizon with lows reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze warning remains in place from 2 am until 10 am tomorrow morning. Highs will reach the low 50s Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We will slowly start to warm back up again over the next few days and into the weekend, where afternoon highs will climb back to the upper 60s and low 70s. We stay dry all week long, which means drought conditions will continue to worsen.

Have a great evening!