Happy Saturday! Bring on the chill this weekend! Our highs only reach the low 60s this afternoon with lows dropping into the 30s on Sunday morning. The weekend will be partly cloudy but nice and dry with a few isolated shower chances on Monday. A deep cold trough from the north sticks around for a few days before moving out by the middle of the work week. A little warm up will come about by Thursday/Friday with some rain and storm chances by next weekend.

Have a great day!