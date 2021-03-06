Chilly Weekend with Sun

Very little weather action has taken shape this week, but it is what we have needed after such a terrible flood that happened last weekend. Most water levels are still very high and within flood stage, but are slowly receding. Only the Frankfort lock is still in moderate flood stage and will continue to go down this weekend. The recovery efforts will be ongoing, but at least we have nice and dry weather that will continue today, tomorrow and even into part of next week.

As we glance ahead several days, rain does begin to make a comeback as to be expected, but it doesn't look too likely until late in the week. Temperatures stay chilly this weekend and the sunshine will help, but we begin a steady warm up starting Monday. Highs will get into the 50s Monday, then it's all 60s Tuesday through Friday. Early week looks to be the nicest with combination of dry and warmer weather.