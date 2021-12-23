Watch
Christmas still looking warm

Temperatures remain well-above normal
Winter arrived Tuesday and it has felt like winter through the nights and even yesterday as we struggled to get out of the 30s. If you are ready for some warmth again, we have more coming today as temperatures will warm steadily toward the 50 degree mark. That will put the majority of the day in the 40s, but with the sun, it will feel nicer. The wind may shift and be out of the south but it will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

As we near Christmas, we have a shot at picking up a few showers, but mostly north Friday night into Saturday morning. Santa may need his windshield wipers on this year, but at least he'll be warm. High temperatures for Christmas Eve will be upper 50s and Christmas Day, we'll jump into the low 60s! After the holidays, we'll keep the more active weather around with rain showers expected Monday into Tuesday. December will end about the same way that it was the entire month...still mild/warm with highs in the 50s and 60s.

