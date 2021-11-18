Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Clear, but Cold Friday

Slightly milder weekend coming
items.[0].image.alt
wlex
255103599_4483204251757437_1551337152659514093_n.jpg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:55:49-05

Two great weather days (Tuesday and Wednesday) led us to a more active Thursday as we picked up showers starting overnight and lasting through about midday. It wasn't a super heavy rain, but was soaking at times and allowed most places in the state to pick up a few tenths to half an inch. Now that the cold front has passed, we have the return of the cooler air. Today's official high temperatures were in the low 60s, but that happened overnight (2 AM) and we've been stuck in the 40s since.

This evening, as skies start to clear, the cold air comes flying back in. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 20s and that will set us up for a chilly Friday. Remember the partial lunar eclipse takes place early Friday morning. Even though the sun will be nice and bright tomorrow, high temperatures should only rise to the low 40s. The weekend looks milder, but the small warm-up comes with another round of rain set for Sunday. Saturday-Game Day should be dry. Another round of cold arrives for the start of the holiday work week, but we'll see those numbers rising again especially for Thanksgiving itself. Rain chances also remain minimal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Be an Angel!

Salvation Army

Angel Tree