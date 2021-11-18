Clear, but Cold Friday

Two great weather days (Tuesday and Wednesday) led us to a more active Thursday as we picked up showers starting overnight and lasting through about midday. It wasn't a super heavy rain, but was soaking at times and allowed most places in the state to pick up a few tenths to half an inch. Now that the cold front has passed, we have the return of the cooler air. Today's official high temperatures were in the low 60s, but that happened overnight (2 AM) and we've been stuck in the 40s since.

This evening, as skies start to clear, the cold air comes flying back in. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 20s and that will set us up for a chilly Friday. Remember the partial lunar eclipse takes place early Friday morning. Even though the sun will be nice and bright tomorrow, high temperatures should only rise to the low 40s. The weekend looks milder, but the small warm-up comes with another round of rain set for Sunday. Saturday-Game Day should be dry. Another round of cold arrives for the start of the holiday work week, but we'll see those numbers rising again especially for Thanksgiving itself. Rain chances also remain minimal.