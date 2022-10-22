Closing in on 80 degrees

What a fabulous weekend it has been thus far this weekend. Aside from a strong breeze, it has been pleasantly warm, partly sunny and dry. Much of the same will go for Sunday as the exact same high pressure will sit and spin right around the Ohio Valley keeping us with a stout southerly flow of warm air. High temperatures should near 80 degrees both Sunday and Monday before a cold front brings the warmth to an abrupt halt.

The incoming cold front should bring us some very needed rain, but it is not looking like a heavy rain. Thunder may accompany some showers. The front will likely send rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday, then we dry out again Thursday and Friday. Next weekend also looks to bring a shower chance. Temperatures, from Wednesday through weekend, will fall to and stay around the mid 60s which is closer to seasonable or average. Enjoy the September-like warmth while it lasts.