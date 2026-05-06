Closing out the week drier

The first half of our workweek was active with rain around, but we needed it. Now that we look ahead to the last two days of the work week, we will see improvements including dry weather plus sunshine. The temperatures have been running chilly today and will do so again Thursday (low to mid 60s). Friday will warm to the upper 60s before we hit the 70s over the weekend. Most of Friday is dry with mostly sunny skies but a front will move in bringing rain late in the day. Saturday may hold a stray shower, but it'll be a decent day. Sunday starts dry, but another round of showers is likely late Sunday and into Monday. The warmth looks to linger next week, especially later in the week.