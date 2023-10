Happy Monday! Another dreary day ahead with overcast skies and light rain showers throughout the morning. But, we dry up by Halloween... but, boy, do we get chilly! A hard freeze is possible Tuesday morning, with a freeze warning in place. Our highs will only reach the upper 40s/50s Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 20s! We stay dry throughout the week and will eventually warm up to the 60s by the weekend.

Have a great day!