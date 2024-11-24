Clouds, rain return for Monday

It's been a quiet weather weekend as we gear up for a busy new holiday work week. We hit 60 degrees today with the help of a lot of sunshine, but clouds will start to increase tonight ahead of a new weather-maker coming in tomorrow. Monday will bring the gloom again, but the whole day won't be wet. Most of the day is actually dry, but showers will move in toward evening time and last through the night. Some more rain action will be around this week especially later on toward Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will keep on the mild side until Thursday when we fall back to the mid 40s. Another blast of cold air will be here just after the holiday and including Black Friday and next weekend.