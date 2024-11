Happy Tuesday! Clouds move in overnight and into Wednesday morning. We will reach the low 50s tomorrow afternoon with late day/evening showers. These will be widespread overnight into Thursday morning. By your Thanksgiving afternoon the showers die down but highs will be in the upper 40s. The coldest air of the season rushes in by the end of the week and through the weekend. Our highs will only reach the 30s! Bundle up!

Have a great evening!