Cloudy and Cool Start to Holiday Weekend

Scattered showers and some heavy rain have fallen over the state again today as a strong cold front is making its way through the Bluegrass. We will hold onto the chance to see a bit more action as we move through the evening right as the cold front passes. In the wake of the front, we will see some pretty big changes in time for Memorial Day weekend. The first and most noted change will be a drop in temperatures. The front will push east leaving us in the cool sector with winds shifting to the north and pulling down drier Canadian air. High temperatures for Saturday will only be in the mid 50s for some, and upper 50s for the lucky ones. The lowest high temperature on record for May 29 is 58° and that was in 1992. We have a good shot at breaking that record! The cloud game will remain strong meaning sunshine will be next to nil tomorrow.

Sunday looks a bit better even though temperatures will only climb into the mid 60s keeping us well below normal. Eventually, better weather returns as we enter the unofficial start to the summer season. More sunshine will work its way in for Monday with temperatures returning to the mid 70s. The rest of the week will be spent climbing back up to the normal range which is highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms then return mid and late week.