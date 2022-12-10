Cloudy and Gloomy Saturday

Happy Saturday! We woke up with plenty of fog this morning and a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am. As we head into the afternoon, we will stay cloudy, but will warm up to the mid-50s. Rain chances pick up in the afternoon/early evening, mostly in our Southern counties. Sunday will be drier but cooler. We will start the morning off in the low 30s and warm up to the upper 40s by the afternoon. We will remain dry for a few days, but by the middle of next week, we will warm up to the upper 50s and could see more showers and even storms heading our way.

Have a great weekend!