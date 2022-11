Happy Sunday! Most areas got lucky yesterday and didn't see much rain, but this morning it is gloomy and light showers continue through the late morning hours! But, we need this! We have been very dry for the past few weeks. We will still stay above average in the low 70s and upper 60s through the week along with dry and sunny skies, but a quick cool down is headed our way. We could see highs in the 50s and even 40s by next weekend.

Have a great day!