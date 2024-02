Happy Sunday! We started off with some light showers in the early morning hours, but the rest of the day will be mostly dry with overcast skies. Highs will reach the low/mid 50s this afternoon and we cool down a bit more at the start of the work week. Monday will bring another chance for some rain, especially in the evening. Overnight rain could switch over to a wintry mix as temperatures drop for Tuesday morning.

Have a great day!