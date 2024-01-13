Cold air makes a comeback this weekend

Happy Saturday! We are getting a taste of winter this weekend with temperatures dropping the low 30s. Winds will still be high making it feel like we are in the teens! We start Saturday off with some light flurries but will start to see some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 20s but we stay mostly dry. Monday and Tuesday is when the action begins. Models show the potential for some snow moving in Sunday night through Tuesday. Snow on top of very cold air will make for a very wintry start to the work week. As we get closer, we will have a better idea on how much snow we could see.

Have a great weekend and bundle up!