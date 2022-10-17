Cold Air Moves in This Week

Happy Monday! A cold front moved through last night giving us a few showers as well as some cooler temps. Today's highs will only climb to the low 50s, but we will be getting a bit colder over the next few days. A freeze warning will take effect tonight at 10 pm and continue through tomorrow morning as lows will cool to the upper 20s/low 30s as arctic air sweeps through the mid-west and southern states. Tuesday's highs will only reach the upper 40s! Be sure to bundle up and bring the plants in tonight.

The good news is that these cold temperatures will not last too long. As we reach the end of the week and into the weekend, highs will steadily climb back into the mid 60s/low 70s.

Have a great week!

