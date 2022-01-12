Cold air taking over again soon

Today has brought us some more clouds than the past couple but it has still been a nice one with a much milder feel! Temperatures have been running up into the 50s for most, some in the upper 40s so it's felt nice. We have a small system coming in tomorrow which will bring more clouds and a stray shower possible, but things will be quite calm before a potential winter storm coming this weekend. Before that system, we will see temperatures heading back in the downward direction...to the low/mid 40s Thursday then into the 30s for a few days.

Right now, there are many different tracks and potentials when it comes to where the system will go and what it will drop. For now, it is best to say that there will be moderate to heavy precipitation which will fall in the form of both rain and snow for someone. We cannot say, at this point, where the snow is headed exactly, nor how much will fall and stick as we are still around 90 hours out. Do plan on a chance for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday. One we get past the action over the weekend, we'll calm down again, see some sun, but likely remain in the 30s most of next week.