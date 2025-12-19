Cold and blustery for Friday

This Friday morning, we've seen the last of the rain transition over to light mix/snow and then move on out. Now, we are left with the cold air and it will feel like the 20s all day with wind gusts still up around 30 mph at times. We have some sun coming for later in the day and definitely by Saturday. A surge of warmer air arrives tomorrow sending our high temperatures in the low to mid 50s again. Sunday will fall back into the mid 40s but both weekend days should stay fully dry. Next week, Christmas week, we warm well above average with temperatures in the 50s and 60s! The chance for a White Christmas this year is 0%.