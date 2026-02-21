Cold and wintry for Sunday

So far this weekend has been pretty quiet and we had a lovely start to our day, but now light rain showers are trickling through the Commonwealth. Look for rain showers mainly this evening and early night. Temperatures will tumble tonight...falling into the mid 20s, then Sunday will be a cold one. Sunday's highs may not even reach freezing for many, and to add insult to injury, we will have to deal with some scattered snow showers again. Most of the snow will likely stay around central and eastern KY through early afternoon tomorrow. Every now and again, a snow shower may pick up to squall status reducing driving visibility. Totals will be very little here near Lexington, but a bit more far east. Two counties in our area (Perry and Knott) are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 am Sunday to 6 pm Monday with one to two inches of snow likely. A flurry may linger Monday along with the 30s, then we get back to the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. Thursday will bring a good shot at rain.