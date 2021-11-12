Cold, but dry Saturday

This week has been a lovely one with plenty of sunshine and nice, dry weather, but for the past couple of days, we've seen a change. A sharp cold front rolled through yesterday sending us rain showers, most receiving half an inch of rain or slightly more. We dried out early today with more sun, but temperatures could not make it past the mid 50s for central KY. Southern KY got up to the low 60s. It has also been another windy day with gusts up to 36 mph like yesterday and that makes it feel colder. Now, a second, less active cold front is moving through this afternoon leaving us with the chance to pick up a shower or two, but not the moderate rain like yesterday. Any rain we see this evening will stay on the light side.

The weather pattern takes another turn as we roll into the weekend. We are calling for a dry Saturday, but high temperatures will only reach the low 40s if we're lucky! The coat will be needed! Sunday gets a bit more interesting. We have a quick clipper system moving across the Great Lakes region and the better chance for snowfall will be well north of us, BUT our temperatures may be cold enough early on Sunday that we could see a flake or two mixing with some light rain before everything changes to light rain later in the day. Chances for any snow in KY still remain very low. Monday keeps the chill around, then we take another run into the 50s and 60s for a nicer midweek.