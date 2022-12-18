Cold but Dry Sunday Ahead

It was a chilly Saturday in the bluegrass with temperatures near 10 degrees below normal. Tomorrow looks to be just as cold but we expect to see some more sunshine! Lows on Sunday morning will be in the mid 20s, with highs only reaching the mid 30s. We will stay dry for the next few days but we are watching for a strong cold front which will bring in some major cold air by the end of the week and into next weekend. Temperatures could be dropping to the teens by Christmas Eve/Christmas day. Some moisture will stick around at the end of the week, which means snow/rain is possible heading into the weekend. We will keep a close eye on this throughout the week.

Stay warm this week!