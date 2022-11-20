Cold end to the weekend, Warm up on the way

Happy Sunday! A very frigid morning in the teens and the low 20s with wind chills as low as 9 in some areas. We will only warm up to the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, but lots of sunshine will be around this afternoon. But, we will be warming up! We will climb to the upper 40s Monday afternoon and even the mid 50s by the middle of the work week, just in time for Thanksgiving. Sunny and dry conditions will continue through the beginning of the week, but it may be a bit of a soggy Thanksgiving with some small rain chances. The best chance for rain and snow mix will be late next week into the weekend.

Have a great day!