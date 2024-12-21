Watch Now
Cold for first winter weekend

We warm up soon, though
wlex
Winter is officially here and it's feeling like it outside. High temperatures, today, will only reach the mid 30s and feel colder because of some wind. I think we will see some sunshine today, but not fully sunny skies. Sunday will take a slightly better turn as we warm to the upper 30s with even more sunshine. We remain dry all through the weekend, but rain chances will begin to ramp up into next week including small chances for showers both Christmas Eve and Day. The good news is that travel will not be impacted by snow, at least here in Kentucky. The temperature trend will continue to warm beyond this weekend, heading into the 40s and 50s next week including Christmas Day. It will feel closer to 60 degrees into next weekend.

