Cold Front Brings Rain for Friday

The past week has been a hot, summery one and we finally got some rain action yesterday with more on the way tonight and Friday. The rest of this evening will be dry so enjoy it while you can. A quick, but very potent cold front will grace us tonight sending us a few rain showers, but the bulk of the action won't get here until later in the day Friday. Any thunderstorm we see fire up overnight will likely just contain rain and a few wind gusts. Some moderate rain should get our day started Friday with a bit more action ramping up again in the warmer part of the day...the afternoon. Once the front is thru, the wind shifts and some of the coolest air we've seen in weeks will be here just in time for our holiday weekend to get underway.

We don't even want to talk about Saturday's highs only being in the mid to upper 50s, but it's true and short-lived. Any shower we see Saturday will also be stray. Sunday brings back some sunshine and slightly warmer air but still below normal. Finally but Memorial Day, the weather is looking great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures pushing up into the upper 70s. Monday should also be completely dry for the unofficial start to the summer season.